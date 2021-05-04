PMC’s women officials demand security after alleged misbehaviour by corporators

PUNE A series of incidents involving public representatives arguing with woman officials at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has prompted women officials to now demand security.

Earlier last week, BJP corporator Dhanraj Ghogre alleged that he was first mistreated by assistant medical officer Dr Vaishali Jadhav, who is also in charge of the vaccination drive. Ghogre later created a ruckus in the cabin of the civic health chief and allegedly humiliated Jadhav.

In another incident, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator and party leader in the PMC, Vasant More, allegedly insulted assistant medical officer Dr Manisha Naik.

Dr Jadhav said, “I have written a letter to the commissioner to provide us security after these incidents. I am also planning to write another letter to the police commissioner and state women’s commission. It is not a matter of one individual, but all women officials who are working in a pandemic situation are under tremendous pressure.”

Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and MLA has also written a letter to minister Eknath Shinde and PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar to form a committee to conduct inquiry.

She said, “I have received complaints regarding both incidents which happened on April 28 and 29. I have written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and urban development minister Eknath Shinde to look into the matter to avoid such incidents. PMC should provide security to Dr Vaishali Jadhav and Dr Manisha Naik, and the corporation must take strict action.

PUNE A series of incidents involving public representatives arguing with woman officials at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has prompted women officials to now demand security. Earlier last week, BJP corporator Dhanraj Ghogre alleged that he was first mistreated by assistant medical officer Dr Vaishali Jadhav, who is also in charge of the vaccination drive. Ghogre later created a ruckus in the cabin of the civic health chief and allegedly humiliated Jadhav. In another incident, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator and party leader in the PMC, Vasant More, allegedly insulted assistant medical officer Dr Manisha Naik. Dr Jadhav said, “I have written a letter to the commissioner to provide us security after these incidents. I am also planning to write another letter to the police commissioner and state women’s commission. It is not a matter of one individual, but all women officials who are working in a pandemic situation are under tremendous pressure.” Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and MLA has also written a letter to minister Eknath Shinde and PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar to form a committee to conduct inquiry. She said, “I have received complaints regarding both incidents which happened on April 28 and 29. I have written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and urban development minister Eknath Shinde to look into the matter to avoid such incidents. PMC should provide security to Dr Vaishali Jadhav and Dr Manisha Naik, and the corporation must take strict action.