PMPML cuts down on long routes, forcing suburban passengers to change buses enroute to city

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) rescheduled time-table has meant that over the last month, July-August, thousands of passengers from suburban areas, going to work in the city, are having to change buses to get to their destination. This includes residents travelling from Katraj, Upper Indiranagar, Sinhgad road, Dhayari and Katraj.

“I used to take a direct bus from Katraj bus stand to Deccan Gymkhana, but this has now been canceled. I need to change two buses from Katraj to Swargate and then from Swargate to Deccan. I was told that to travel within the city there is this Atal bus service. Though it is beneficial to travel within the peth areas, it is not useful for passengers traveling from outer parts of Pune,” said Shalaka Pethe, an officergoer and resident of Katraj.

Daily commuter Prasad Harshe said, “The bus from Dhayari to Shanipar bus stand has been canceled and I need to board two buses to reach my shop. I work as a salesman and cannot afford to go by bike due to increased fuel prices. The direct bus is not running any more.”

Last month, PMPML had launched a city bus service called Atal “Dus mein Bus” bus service under which passengers can travel within the city for ₹10.

PMPML traffic manager Dattatray Zhende said, “As the bus routes from suburban areas are cut down, traffic congestion within the city has reduced. Though we have cancelled long-route buses, there is five-minute frequency between buses, to travel anywhere within the city.”