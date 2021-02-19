PMPML to restrict number of passenger travelling per bus from Feb 22

PUNE In the light of increasing Covid-19 cases in Pune, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), has decided to limit the number of passengers travelling in a bus from Monday, February 22.

Passengers as per the seating capacity of a bus will be allowed on board. No passengers will be allowed to stand.

PMPML’s chairman and managing director (CMD) Rajendra Jagtap communicated this decision on Friday.

Jagtap has also directed PMPML staff to follow the norms of sanitisation in buses.

“Because of the spike in cases, on the request of the PMC commissioner, we are reducing the number of passengers per bus. No standing travel will be allowed from Monday,” said Jagtap.

The load on PMPML buses is comparatively lower on weekends. Hence, the decision is to be implemented strictly from Monday.

“The seating capacity of our buses varies from 32 to 54, depending on the size of the bus. For peak hours, we will be adding 50 more buses from Monday,” said Jagtap.

Covid violations: collector orders checks to begin

Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector, Pune, has ordered authorities to conduct surprise inspections at marriage halls, multiplexes, theatres, schools, coaching classes, gardens, religious places, shopping malls, and restaurants, to take action against Covid violations such as not wearing masks, not following social distancing and improper arrangements of sanitisation.

Any event for will draw a crowd will require prior permissions from the police.

Deshmukh has also ordered a check on the preparedness of Covid care centres.