PNN ropes in telecallers to motivate defaulters to pay house tax

For motivating the defaulters to pay their pending house tax, the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) is taking help of telecallers. These telecallers are calling around 600 house owners every day and are requesting them to deposit their pending house tax.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They are also answering the queries of the house owners regarding their pending house tax.

Nagar Nigam officials said that at present four telecallers have been roped in who have been given the target of calling 600 house owners each day. The initiative that started a few days back seems to be working as many house owners have paid their pending tax after being called up, they added.

Besides manual calling, IVRS calls are also being made to defaulters. A target of one lakh calls has been fixed for IVRS calls. Officials said that in future, a helpline number may also be provided for the convenience of house owners. The helpline number will be toll-free and house owners will get answers to all of their queries through it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief tax officer at Nagar Nigam PK Dwivedi said calls are being made for removing doubts of house owners regarding their tax. The defaulters may also approach the Nagar Nigam office for clearing their doubts regarding their pending house tax, he added.

Nagar Nigam issued a list of 180 defaulters on January 29 against whom attachment notice was issued. A new list of defaulters may soon be issued. However, many house owners whose tax is pending have raised their objection and demanded re-assessment of their house tax.