PNN to tag stray cattle to identify repeat offenders

The Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) will soon start tagging stray cattle in a bid to identify owners. The step is being taken to control the stray cattle menace on city roads which poses a problem for smooth traffic movement.

Dr Vijay Amrit Raj, veterinary officer, PNN, said that after tagging stray cattle, it will be easier to identify those dairy owners who release their animals frequently. Help will be taken from the animal husbandry department in this direction, he added.

Officials further said that the fine for stray cattle has also been increased and a proposal for this has been made in a meeting of the PNN.

The tagging of stray cattle is already under process in rural areas. The veterinary department has started making arrangements for tagging of stray cattle which will be carried out at Kanji Houses in the city.

In a survey carried out two years back, over 600 dairies were identified in the city. The administration ordered dairies to be shifted outside the city but all efforts in this direction went in vain.

Dairy owners release their animals on the road, and despite efforts, the PNN has failed to control the menace. Dairy and cattle owners get their cattle released from the Kanji House when the cattle is caught during drives launched by the cattle-catching team of the PNN. The cattle and dairy owners use different identities every time they get their animals released and even give fake addresses in a bid to avoid being identified.

As there is no identification of animals caught, it becomes difficult for officials to take action against dairy and cattle owners who are repeat offenders. Officials said that during the last few months, there have been over a hundred such incidents where cattle owners have given wrong addresses and names in their affidavits to avoid further action.

