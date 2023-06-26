Tightening the noose: Police to announce cash reward on Atiq’s henchmen

PRAYAGRAJ In a bid to tighten the noose on the network of slain mafioso-gangster Atiq Ahmed, police are likely to announce a bounty on the arrest of his henchmen -- including Abid, Malli, and a few others. These associates of Atiq are wanted in cases of extortion and assault.

Abid and Malli were known to be close and trusted henchmen of Atiq. Therefore, several teams have been formed for their arrest. It is worth mentioning that Atiq’s associates and henchmen have been found involved in demanding extortion and grabbing lands of farmers and even small plots of land which people purchase for the construction of residential buildings etc. The majority of Atiq’s associates are themselves involved in illegal real estate business and commit fraud on the pretext of selling plots.

On June 14, one Ashraf Siddiqui of Harwara lodged an FIR at Dhumanganj police station against Atiq’s close henchman Abid Pradhan of Mariadih, his cousin Farhan, Abubakar, Faizan, Danish, Javed, and others for demanding extortion. A day later, another person also lodged an FIR at Puramufti police station against Farhan, Ashiq aka Malli, Chandrajeet Yadav, and others for issuing threats and demanding extortion.

While Atiq’s trusted henchman Farhan is lodged at Chitrakoot jail, the other accused are on the run. Police officials said that five teams -- including that of SOG and surveillance has been constituted which are carrying out raids for their arrest. The prime accused and Atiq’s trusted henchmen Abid and Malli are not making any contact with their kin and close aides in a bid to avoid being traced. However, if they are not arrested soon, then a reward of ₹25000 will be declared on their arrest, officials added.

Significantly, Abid and Farhan are also accused in BSP MLA Raju Pal’s murder case. Ashiq (aka Malli) was also an accused in the case but CBI dropped his name from the chargesheet later.

