Police announce cash rewards for info on Deep Sidhu, 7 others in Red Fort violence case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday announced cash rewards of ₹6 lakh for information leading to the arrest of eight suspects, including actor Deep Sidhu, allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26.

On Wednesday, the police also arrested one suspect, Dharmendra Singh Harman, a resident of Delhi, who was identified from the several video clips of the clashes at the fort, a senior officer said.

Police said they have identified more than 260 vehicles, including nearly 100 tractors, which were part of the rally and involved in the violence at the fort and other places in Delhi when protesters clashed with the police after breaking barriers and entering the city from Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri.

“We have announced R1 lakh against Sidhu, Jugraj and two others because they appear to be the key conspirators. Raids have been conducted at many places in Punjab and other states, but the suspects are absconding. The family members of some of them are also untraceable,” said a senior officer, requesting anonymity.

Investigators who declined to be named explained that the rewards were in two categories – ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000 – for different suspects even as teams of Delhi Police failed to locate these eight suspects despite multiple raids at locations in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Haryana. A case was registered after the violence at Red Fort at the Kotwali police station and a special investigation team of the crime branch was handling the probe.

Officers said the raids to arrest the suspects are still on.

Among those who carry a reward of ₹1 lakh are Jugraj Singh from Punjab’s Tarn Taran, who has been identified as the one who hoisted a farmers’ union flag and a religious flag at Red Fort; Deep Sidhu, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh.Police said that ₹50,000 reward each will be given for information leading to the arrest of four other suspects identified as Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and Iqbal Singh.

All the eight men are wanted in the same case registered under sections pertaining to offences such as rioting, attempt to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, dacoity and criminal conspiracy, apart from vandalising the historic monument. Two cases were registered in connection with the violence and vandalism at the monument during the rally in which more than 40 police personnel were injured.

The announcement of the rewards has been made through separate order issued on Tuesday against each of the eight men by deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Chinmoy Biswal, who has now been transferred to the crime branch and appointed the spokesperson of the city police.

Many video clips and photographs showed protesters clashing with the security personnel and hoisting the religious flag on the monument. In the videos, Sidhu was also seen among the protesters.

A second police officer associated with the investigation said that of the eight suspects, five belong to Tarn Taran from Punjab and the police have not ruled out the possibility that they “carried out the act of vandalism and violence” at the Red Fort as part of a “pre-planned conspiracy”. The other three suspects are from Haryana’s Karnal (Sukhdev Singh) and Punjab’s Muktsar (Sidhu) and Ludhiana (Iqbal Singh).

Investigators said that of the 260 vehicles identified so far, notices have been sent to many of their owners. Also, notices have been sent to nearly 200 people, including farm leaders, who were part of the farmers’ tractor rally. They were asked to record their statement or join the investigation “However, none of them have responded to the notices so far,” the officer added.

A total of 44 cases have been registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort and other places in Delhi during the rally and an incident on January 29 when a group of persons, claiming to be locals, entered the protest site at Singhu border and clashed with farmers and police.

Police said they have arrested 124 people in connection with the violent incidents that left 510 security personnel injured.

On Tuesday, the police said they have seized 14 tractors that were a part of the rally.

On January 28, Sidhu denied the charges against him through a Facebook post. “...We all were peaceful and were exercising our democratic rights to protest peacefully, we were under the leadership of our farmer union leaders. We did not damage no property also no personal life was harmed or threaten everything was peaceful nobody disrespected our national flag. Stop portraying this incident in any bad manner or bad light...(sic)”.