Police arrest four for attacking “gaurakshak” in Junnar

PUNE The Pune rural police have arrested four people for attacking a gaurakshak (cow protector) in Junnar on Thursday. Two accused are on the run.

The arrested men have been identified as Khalid Gulam Gaus Bepari, Mohammad Khalid Bepari, Faizal Nisar Qureshi, and Yasir Nisar Qureshi, all resident of Ale in Junnar, according to police.

The case was registered after a complaint was registered by Shivshankar Rajendra Swamy (27), a resident of Shivajinagar, Pune, and a member of an organisation called Akhil Bharatiya Krushi Gauseva Sangh.

Swamy claimed to have been returning from a court hearing in Ahmednagar when he came across a tempo which he suspected was carrying bovine meat. He was accompanied by three friends, and they were all travelling in a four-wheeler. The four allegedly started following the tempo and found they were being followed by men on bikes.

In his complaint, Swamy said, “These vehicles started following us. In Rajuri village, when our vehicle slowed down in front of a speed-breaker, they parked their vehicles to block our vehicle and six people who got off said “do not leave this Swamy today, kill him”. Four of them used a metal pipe and wooden rods to attack the glass on our car while the two others threw rocks at us.”

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 341, 336, 427, rioting and 135 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Alephata police station

