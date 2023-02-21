Police arrest SP worker for helping MLA Abbas Ansari meet wife in prison

LUCKNOW/KANPUR A 38-year-old Samajwadi Party functionary, Faraz Khan, has been arrested for allegedly helping incarcerated Mau MLA Abbas Ansari meet his wife Nikhat in jail. The accused allegedly arranged Nikhat’s frequent visits to the Chitrakoot jail. Khan also facilitated Abbas in operating criminal activities from the prison itself, said cops.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, on February 11, Nikhat and her driver Niyaz were arrested by local police during a surprise raid by SP Chitrakoot Vrinda Shukla and district magistrate Abhishek Anand. Besides, seven jail officials -- including the superintendent and two jailers -- were suspended in connection with the case. During the raid, MLA’s wife Nikhat Ansari was found in a VVIP guest room (adjacent to the jailor’s office) inside the Chitrakoot jail. Two mobile phones, eatables, jewellery, foreign currency bills, and objectionable items were also recovered from her.

During investigation, it was discovered that Nikhat entered the Chitrakoot jail 46 times between December 18, 2022, and February 10, 2023. None of her entries were logged into the jail register. She would stay inside the jail for five-to-six hours, police have told the MP/MLA court. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader would use the mobile phones (which her wife brought) to conduct business dealings from inside the jail. It has been found that many international calls were made by Abbas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Faraz Khan is SP’s district general secretary. He allegedly played a pivotal role in abetting and helping the accused carry out criminal activities. He also arranged the logistics and hideouts in Chitrakoot. The police arrested him on Monday evening,” said DIG Vipin Kumar.

The senior cop added that Khan helped Nikhat rent a house in Chitrakoot and arranged her secret visits to jail with the help of a person who was involved in the supply of vegetable and ration to the jail kitchen. Sources said Khan himself turned up before the police after his father was taken into custody when he was found elusive.

Days after the case came to light, MLA Abbas Ansari was shifted to the Kasganj jail. He has been kept under strict monitoring there. Also, body-worn cameras and drones have been sent to Kasganj jail for better surveillance. “Five body-worn cameras and one drone camera were given to Kasganj jail authorities. Prison personnel stationed around Ansari’s barrack will wear body-worn cameras. Aerial surveillance of Kasganj jail will be carried out with a drone camera,” said DG (jail) Anand Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cop further said that the jail personnel stationed around Ansari’s barrack will be changed every month. “The staff deployed in Kasganj jail will be reviewed on a month’s roster,” he added. Abbas was sent to jail in connection with a money laundering case registered against him by enforcement directorate. He is the son of mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is also serving a jail sentence.