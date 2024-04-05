 Police commissioner orders action to recover missing Kashi advocate - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Police commissioner orders action to recover missing Kashi advocate

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 05, 2024 07:14 PM IST

A delegation of advocates met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the circuit house here on Thursday and demanded that an advocate who had gone missing under suspicious circumstances on March 27 should be recovered.

Hours after a delegation of advocates met chief minister Yogi Adityanath to demand the recovery of missing advocate Surendra Patel, commissioner of police, Varanasi, Mohit Agarwal visited Patel’s house in Bhullanpur locality, Manduwadih area, on Thursday night. He instructed the police to trace and recover the advocate as soon as possible. Patel has been reported missing since March 27.

Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal talking to kin of Surendra Kumar Patel at latter’s house in Bhullanpur area of Varanasi (HT Photo)
Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal talking to kin of Surendra Kumar Patel at latter’s house in Bhullanpur area of Varanasi (HT Photo)

Agarwal, accompanied by additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Channappa, deputy commissioner of police, Varuna Zone, Shyam Narayan Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Rohania, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, surveillance in-charge, and crime branch in-charge Manish Mishra, arrived at the advocate’s residence.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Agarwal talked to the family members and gathered information and facts. On the spot, he also reviewed the efforts made by police so far. He instructed the cops to deploy more teams in addition to the surveillance team to trace and recover the advocate Patel as soon as possible.

Agarwal instructed the cops to investigate all the aspects and recover him as soon as possible.

A delegation of advocates met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the circuit house here on Thursday and demanded that an advocate who had gone missing in suspicious circumstances on March 27 should be recovered.

The delegation comprising Banaras Bar Association president Awadhesh Kumar Singh, Banaras Bar Association general secretary Kamlesh Yadav, Central Bar Association president Murali Singh and general secretary Surendra Pandey and former president of Banaras Bar Ghanshyam Patel submitted a letter of their demand to the chief minister.

Taking serious note of the demand, the CM had instructed the Varanasi police commissioner to take necessary action in this regard and ensure recovery of the missing advocate Surendra Patel.

Surendra Patel had gone missing from Manduwadih area on March 27 under suspicious circumstances. The advocate had sent a message to his brother from his mobile to save his life. The seriousness of the matter increased in view of this message.

His kin lodged a complaint with Manduadeeh police following which police registered a missing complaint and swung into action. The advocate’s bike was recovered from Phulwaria area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Police commissioner orders action to recover missing Kashi advocate
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On