Police commissioner orders action to recover missing Kashi advocate

Hours after a delegation of advocates met chief minister Yogi Adityanath to demand the recovery of missing advocate Surendra Patel, commissioner of police, Varanasi, Mohit Agarwal visited Patel’s house in Bhullanpur locality, Manduwadih area, on Thursday night. He instructed the police to trace and recover the advocate as soon as possible. Patel has been reported missing since March 27. Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal talking to kin of Surendra Kumar Patel at latter’s house in Bhullanpur area of Varanasi (HT Photo)

Agarwal, accompanied by additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Channappa, deputy commissioner of police, Varuna Zone, Shyam Narayan Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Rohania, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, surveillance in-charge, and crime branch in-charge Manish Mishra, arrived at the advocate’s residence.

Agarwal talked to the family members and gathered information and facts. On the spot, he also reviewed the efforts made by police so far. He instructed the cops to deploy more teams in addition to the surveillance team to trace and recover the advocate Patel as soon as possible.

Agarwal instructed the cops to investigate all the aspects and recover him as soon as possible.

A delegation of advocates met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the circuit house here on Thursday and demanded that an advocate who had gone missing in suspicious circumstances on March 27 should be recovered.

The delegation comprising Banaras Bar Association president Awadhesh Kumar Singh, Banaras Bar Association general secretary Kamlesh Yadav, Central Bar Association president Murali Singh and general secretary Surendra Pandey and former president of Banaras Bar Ghanshyam Patel submitted a letter of their demand to the chief minister.

Taking serious note of the demand, the CM had instructed the Varanasi police commissioner to take necessary action in this regard and ensure recovery of the missing advocate Surendra Patel.

Surendra Patel had gone missing from Manduwadih area on March 27 under suspicious circumstances. The advocate had sent a message to his brother from his mobile to save his life. The seriousness of the matter increased in view of this message.

His kin lodged a complaint with Manduadeeh police following which police registered a missing complaint and swung into action. The advocate’s bike was recovered from Phulwaria area.