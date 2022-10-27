Police intensify search for co-passengers of woman who died after being pushed out of auto

PRAYAGRAJ: Police have intensified the manhunt launched to nab the co-passengers of 22-year-old Ritika Srivastava, who died on Tuesday night due to the fatal injuries she sustained after being pushed out of a moving auto-rickshaw on September 29.

Speaking on the case, SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said, “An FIR was lodged in this case on October 3 based on the complaint received from the kin of the accused. Unfortunately, the woman’s statement could not be recorded as she remained unconscious after the incident and succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night. Now, efforts are underway to identify other passengers in the auto.”

Police have already arrested the driver of the auto, Abhay Kumar, said Surendra Kumar Verma, SHO of the industrial area police station in Prayagraj.

According to the complaint filed by Ritika’s family members, she had gotten into an auto to return home from her college -- Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna College -- near the Cotton Mill tri-section. However, the co-passengers snatched her earring and pushed her off the vehicle.

Following Ritika’s death, her kin staged a protest on the Mirzapur highway demanding strict action against the accused. Her uncle Jitendra Srivastava said that the incident only came to light due to CCTV visuals while adding that police are yet to take satisfactory action in the case.