Police kick off drive against wrong parking, encroachment

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 10:38 PM IST
The traffic police have initiated a drive against wrong parking and encroachments outside shops on Wednesday.

The drive was held at Ghumar Mandi, College Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Field Ganj, Clock Tower and near the Railway Station. During the drive, the police not only issued warnings, but also issued eight challans and towed 10 vehicles.

Police say the action was taken to decongest the city roads. The action was taken after conducting an aerial survy using drones.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic and city) Deepak Pareek said wrongly parked vehicles on roadsides were a major reason for traffic jams and road mishaps. The police also found that some of the shopkeepers put their wares on the roads, leaving residents with no other option, but to park their vehicles in no-parking zones.

On Wednesday, the police made the shopkeepers remove the encroachments outside their shops and also towed away vehicles. He also added that the police will start lodging FIRs against the violators.

