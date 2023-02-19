Police launch crackdown against illegal hookah lounges in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ The Prayagraj police unit has launched a massive crackdown against illegal hookah lounges that are being run in different areas of the city under the pretence of restaurants and cafes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, youths, especially teenagers, smoke hookah in groups in these illegal lounges. There have been incidents of clashes and even murders in such lounges during the past few years.

Despite police action, hookah lounges have mushroomed in different localities where hookah is served only to regular customers or known persons. An FIR under COTPA Act 2003 is lodged against lounge owners or restaurants serving hookahs. The act deals with smoking in public places and selling tobacco products.

DCP city Deepak Bhukar has said several teams are identifying hookah lounges that are being run in the city. Restaurants that serve hookah on demand are also on watch. Action will be taken against restaurant or cafe owners if youths are found smoking hookahs, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a meeting in Prayagraj, Devendra Sharma, the chairman of the State Child Protection Commission, issued instructions to officials to make the district free of hookah lounges. He asked police officials to ensure that no hookah lounge or bar is being run in the district as it is not good for the health and career of youths.

In a recent incident in Dhumanganj, a youth was shot after two groups clashed outside a hookah lounge in the Jhalwa area. Two years back, a youth was shot dead at a hookah lounge in the Naini area. In another such incident nearly five years ago, a young woman employee of a hookah lounge was shot dead and her body was found in the Kaushambi district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday evening, a police team raided a restaurant in the Dhumanganj area where hookah was being served to teenagers. Police arrested some persons and seized hookah pipes, flavoured tobacco, and coal etc. Earlier on February 12, Phaphamau police busted an illegal hookah lounge in the Shantipurn locality.

Similarly, on January 23, Colonelganj police raided a restaurant in Mumfordganj where youths were found smoking hookah. Police arrested ten people while its owner Ashish Kumar Barfila fled. In September 2022, Naini police also took action against two restaurants for serving hookah to youths.