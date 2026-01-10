Police launch ‘Rakshak Riders’ to tighten night vigil in Bokaro

To strengthen night patrolling and maintain law and order, the Jharkhand Police on Saturday launched a special motorcycle patrolling unit named Rakshak Riders in Bokaro district, officials said. ‘Rakshak Riders’ in Bokaro on Saturday (HT Photo)

The facility has been introduced to ensure effective surveillance in sensitive areas during late night hours and to keep a strict vigil on criminal and anti-social elements. Bokaro Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh flagged off the unit from the Bokaro Police Centre by showing a green flag to the riders and formally sending them on night duty.

The launch event was held in the presence of senior police officials including SDPO Chas Praveen Kumar Singh, City DSP Alok Ranjan, DSP Headquarters Animesh Gupta, DSP Traffic Vidya Shankar, along with other police personnel, including officers-in-charge of various police stations and outposts in Bokaro urban areas.

Addressing the members of the newly formed unit, SP Harvinder Singh said, “The basic aim of launching of the facility is to improve the law and order situation by ensuring night patrolling and instill a sense of greater confidence among the common people.” He stressed that continuous and systematic patrolling at night is vital to prevent crimes and create a secure environment in the city.

Speaking to the media, the SP also issued a strong message to the unit, underlining their enhanced responsibility during night deployment. “You have a special responsibility to ensure security and create fear among anti-social elements so that when people sleep in their respective places they remain confident about their security,” said Harvinder Singh.

The SP further warned that performance and discipline would be closely monitored. “The best performing units will be rewarded while those found of dereliction of duty will have to face the disciplinary action,” Singh said, adding that night patrolling is quite crucial in maintaining law and order.

Police officials stated that through the Rakshak Riders, regular patrols will be conducted in vulnerable zones, residential colonies, market areas and other strategic points during night hours. The move is expected to strengthen police presence, deter miscreants and provide quick response support in case of any suspicious activity.

Bokaro Police also appealed to citizens to cooperate by remaining alert and taking necessary precautions. Residents have been advised to keep homes, shops and business establishments properly locked, ensure CCTV coverage and adequate lighting, and immediately report any suspicious person, vehicle or movement to the nearest police station or Dial 112. Police also urged citizens to compulsorily verify tenants and domestic helpers, and inform the police station in advance if they lock their houses and travel outside.