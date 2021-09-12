Police officer killed in suspected terrorist attack in Srinagar

A police officer was killed after suspected terrorists opened fire on him in Srinagar’s old city area on Sunday, officials said.

Probationary sub-inspector (SI) Arshid Ahmad was fired upon by terrorists from behind at Khanyar injuring him critically, officials said.

Ahmad was rushed to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, where he was operated upon. “He succumbed to his injuries,” said medical superintendent of SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan.

Ahmad was a resident of Kupwara in north Kashmir and was posted at Khanyar police station.

A CCTV footage went viral on social media and showed a lone attacker carrying a small weapon who opened fire on Ahmad a few times from behind from a very close range. He immediately ran away from the spot while some passerby could be seen picking up the injured cop.

Director-General of Police, Dilbag Singh, called the incident tragic. “We have lost a young and brave officer who was just at the threshold of his service. He was learning the nuances of policing. He was deputed to a hospital for a check-up of an accused and while he was coming back, he was shot. He was evacuated to a hospital and unfortunately, he succumbed,” Singh said.

The perpetrators of the crime involved in this case have been identified and they will be brought to justice, the DGP added.

“Every life lost is a cause of concern for us whether police, security forces or a civilian. Those involved in such cases have been brought to justice and in this case too our investigators are looking into it and soon it will be taken care of,” he said.

“I strongly condemn brutal killing of our braveheart Police Officer Arshad Ashraf Mir by terrorists. This is a handiwork of enemies of humanity & peace. His supreme sacrifice won’t go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. Heartfelt condolences to the martyr’s family,” Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, said.

On August 3, a police officer and a civilian were injured in a suspected terrorist attack in the same area. The terrorists had opened fire on a police’s Rakshak vehicle parked at Sheraz Chowk in Khanyar area of Old City and injured a constable.

On August 7, a policeman was killed in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, some 70 kilometres from the summer capital, Srinagar.

On June 22, Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad, who worked with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wing of the police, was killed after terrorists opened fire on him at Nowgam near his home in Srinagar outskirts.

On June 17, an off-duty Jammu and Kashmir policeman was shot dead near his house in the Old City’s Saidapora area.

Political leaders were quick to condemn the attack on Sunday.

The National Conference termed the attack “a dastardly act of senseless violence”.

“Sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of Sub Inspector Arshid Mir of J&K Police in a dastardly attack in the heart of Srinagar city. A young life with so much promise, another grieving family. May Allah grant Arshid place in Jannat,” National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her condolences.

“Saddened to hear about the death of J&K Police Sub-Inspector Arshid Ahmed killed by militants at Khanyar today. May his soul rest in peace & condolences to his family,” she said.

Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone said, “SI Arshid Ahmed martyred. May Allah grant him Jannat. The terrorists have yet again made an addition to the army of orphans.”

City mayor Junaid Mattu also expressed his condolences, “Deeply saddened by the death of Sub Inspector Arshid Mir of @JmuKmrPolice who laid down his life in the line of duty in a cowardly attack by terrorists in Khanyar.”