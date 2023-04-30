Umesh Pal murder: ‘Guddu Muslim an expert in disguising himself, could be living with a Hindu identity’

Guddu Muslim aka Guddu Bambaaz, who was involved in February 24 murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards has been dodging teams of the police and UP STF for more than two months now.

‘Guddu Muslim an expert in disguising himself, could be living with a Hindu identity’ (File photo)

Guddu was caught on camera hurling crude bombs to create terror among locals. The CCTV footage of him lobbing bombs had gone viral on social media after the attack.

Police investigation revealed that Guddu Muslim is an expert in disguising himself.

Officials claimed that Guddu Muslim might have shaved off his moustache or could be sporting a beard to stay unnoticed. Police said Guddu also has been changing the way he usually dressed to escape attention. “Guddu might have also changed his name and may be living at his hideout with a Hindu identity,” a senior police officer claimed.

Police officials said, Guddu Muslim fled to Jhansi and then Meerut after Umesh Pal’s murder. After staying at gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s sister Ayesha Noori’s home, Guddu went to Delhi, police claimed.

Before the police and STF team could find his location, Guddu left Delhi for Ajmer. His location was also traced to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, officials added.

Police teams are also monitoring the activities of most of his known relatives. A woman of Nakhas Kohna in old city area of Prayagraj is under watch as Guddu was a regular visitor at her home.

Police officials said Mohd Shafiq aka Mithhan’s son Guddu Muslim was born in Saraiya locality under Shivkuti police station of Prayagraj. For the last few years, he was living in Chakia locality and was working for Atiq Ahmad who along with his brother Ashraf were killed on April 15.

Before joining hands with Atiq, Guddu had worked for many musclemen in U.P. and Bihar. He also illegally lived at a hostel of Lucknow University for some time during which he committed some heinous crimes, police officials said.