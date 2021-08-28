Police register assault case against ex-corporator Vivek Yadav

PUNE The Pune police registered a second case against former BJP corporator from Cantonment Vivek Yadav, for threatening and assaulting a man.

A complaint against Yadav was lodged by Akbar Pirsab (35), a resident of Yewalewadi area of Pune. He told the police that Yadav had accosted and assaulted him earlier in the year. Yadav had been arrested earlier for plotting the murder of another man.

“Yes, another case has been registered at Lashkar police station. He had blocked the complainant’s vehicle and assaulted him. They are from rival groups in the area,” said Ashok Kadam, senior police inspector, Lashkar police station.

Yadav was arrested by Pune police in another case registered at Kondhwa police station for plotting the murder of a man who had shot at him in 2016. Yadav was accused of plotting the murder after two men who were found with guns claimed that they were paid by Yadav to kill a man named Bablu Gawali.

In July, the Pune police invoked the stringent Maharashtra control of organised crime act (MCOCA) against Yadav and the others.