Police rescue trafficked girls from Haryana, Rajasthan; 4 women arrested in case

Four women were arrested for trafficking two girls, including a minor, who were rescued from Rajasthan and Haryana, officials said.

Both the girls were reported missing since February and were successfully rescued by a South West Garo Hills team from Rajasthan and Haryana. The girls were handed over to their families, district police chief Siddharth Ambedkar said on Sunday.

Ambedkar said during investigation, they got information regarding one girl being taken to Mahendraganj district of Haryana to be sold for marriage and another minor girl being taken to Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan for the same purpose.

Accordingly, South West Garo Hills police, with the assistance of West Garo Hills police, arrested two women from Tura and another from Tikrikilla. These women were involved in the commission of the crime.

During their interrogation, all three arrested women admitted to having taken the girls from Tura to Haryana with the help of some others.

The SP said another woman, a native of Tura but settled in the state of Haryana, has also been arrested for playing a key role in selling the girls and marrying them.

Investigation in the case is in progress and more arrests are likely.

The SP described human trafficking as a matter of deep concern and said, “We appeal to the general public to be alert and report any missing person case, in the case of missing children and girls, promptly to the nearest police station”.

“Early and prompt reporting will enable us to act quickly for rescuing the victim and bringing the traffickers to justice. Help us help you,” the SP added.