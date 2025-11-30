Police spot man on CCTV who stabbed elderly couple in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Police have spotted the unidentified man on CCTV footage who reportedly stabbed and robbed an elderly couple at their house in Kavi Nagar on November 27, officers said on Saturday. The suspect, seemingly in mid 20s, had fled after the attack and is currently being identified, they added. The suspect looted the woman’s chain and earrings before fleeing (Representative photo)

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday, when 70-year-old Narendra Sharma, a Delhi Transport Corporation retiree, was in his home with wife Madhu Sharma, 67. The suspect entered their house while posing as a bank employee, and asked for a glass of water, and soon he stabbed Sharma and then his wife who rushed for help. He looted the woman’s chain and earrings before fleeing.

Sharma was severely hurt, while his wife also suffered stabbing wounds. They were admitted to a nearby hospital by neighbours who heard their screams.

Suryabali Maurya, ACP of Kavi Nagar circle, said: “Both are stable and under treatment at the hospital. After scanning a lot of CCTVs, we came across the unidentified man who arrived at a park outside Sharma’s residence around 11am on the day of the incident. He waited for a couple of hours in the park with his helmet on. Around 2pm, when Sharma’s cook left the house, the man recced the area and barged into Sharma’s house around 2.10pm. While he was fleeing after the assault, he dropped his helmet on the road.”

Police said they were scanning more CCTVs to get clues about the suspect and his bike.

“We have formed three teams for the investigation and will soon nab the suspect. He appears to be in his mid 20s and riding a Splendor. An investigation is underway in the case, and an FIR is also registered,” the ACP said.

Officials said the couple’s son lives in Saudi Arabia, and daughter, who is married, lives in Muradnagar.