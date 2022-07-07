Police taking significant steps to check smuggling, counterfeiting: Hry DIG

: The Haryana police are taking significant steps to check the menace of smuggling and counterfeiting in the state that poses a serious threat to public health and safety, deputy inspector general of police Arun Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

The DIG was addressing a gathering at the ‘Capacity Building Programme for Police Officers on Prevention of Counterfeiting and Smuggling’, organised by FICCI’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.

Emphasising on the need for such training programmes, which not only sensitises the officers on the magnitude of the problem but also helps them understand the intricacies of smuggling and counterfeiting, he said that lack of awareness in the society is shaping the dynamics of illicit trade.

Imparting knowledge and raising awareness on the ill effects of counterfeiting and smuggling can go a long way to tackle it, he said.

Deep Chand, advisor, FICCI CASCADE and former special commissioner of police, New Delhi, gave an overview on the Socio-Economic Impact of Counterfeiting and Smuggling.

He said that the grey market is fuelling illegitimate industry, leading to increased criminalisation in the society. This capacity-building programme is aimed to sensitise the police officers on the importance of continued awareness and seriousness of the impact of counterfeit and smuggled products.