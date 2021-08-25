Police video helpline offers quick solutions to people’s problems in Prayagraj

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prayagraj Sarvshrestha Tripathi’s initiative, “Jansunwai at doorstep”, is helping the aggrieved connect directly with the SSP on the helpline numbers.

Police said during last few weeks several complaints have been addressed.

“Within 24 days of the service, 540 complaints have been received through video conferencing. Out of which, 503 have been successfully disposed of. Those pending include some land related disputes and are under process,” SSP said.

Resident of Sarai Inayat, Sarvjeet Kumar applied for character certificate for her sister who is an NCC cadet around a month back. However, despite all attempts Sarvjeet was unable to procure the certificate. On Tuesday, Sarvjeet called on the helpline number and made complaint to SSP Sarvshrestha Tripathi. On the instructions of the SSP, cops immediately issued the certificate to Sarvjeet.

Another complainant, Arunesh of Mauaima made a video call to SSP complaining about an attack made on him over a land dispute. On SSP’s instructions immediate action was taken against the accused.

Started on July 27, the online jansunwai is receiving good response from people who are directly communicating their problems to senior officials without hassles of coming to the SSP office.

“Complainants can make video calls on WhatsApp number 9984781881 from anywhere to communicate their problems and get them addressed. Video calls can be made 12 noon to 2 pm on the WhatsApp number,” the SSP said.

“If a person does not have a smart phone or internet, then he can go to his nearest police station and make video call to the officials,” he added.

“The motive of police is to reach out to people and learn about their problems for better solution. The objective of the basic policing is the early solution of people’s complaints, and this new initiative is bringing desired success,” SSP said.

SP Crime Ashutosh Mishra said the identity of the complainants in cases of complaints against policemen will not be disclosed. People can freely make complaints against cops if they are being harassed unnecessarily, their complaints are not registered or if they are being implicated in fake cases etc. Information regarding criminal activities, suspects or any other illegal activities in the area can also be given on the WhatsApp number,” he added.