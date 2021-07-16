Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Policeman crushed to death by SUV transporting liquor in Bihar’s Keoti
others

Policeman crushed to death by SUV transporting liquor in Bihar’s Keoti

Jitendra Choudhary, a local police officer, said the SUV has a Delhi-registered number and added three other occupants of the vehicle managed to escape
By Bishnu K Jha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A policeman, who was part of a patrol, was on Thursday crushed to death in Bihar’s Keoti when he tried to stop an SUV transporting liquor. Safiur Rahman, the policeman, was dragged by the SUV for nearly 200 metres. Local residents caught the driver of the SUV and handed him over to the police.

Jitendra Choudhary, a local police officer, said the SUV has a Delhi-registered number and added three other occupants of the vehicle managed to escape.

Also Read | Eight die in Bihar allegedly after consuming spurious liquor

The sale and consumption of liquor are banned in Bihar even as liquor is often smuggled from other parts of the country.

Police said the patrol tried to stop the SUV but the driver speeded up. Rahman tried to stop the vehicle by jumping on its bonnet and was crushed to death later. He was from Pathan Kabai village in Darbhanga.

Police said they have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the other accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police shares Harry Potter related post to remind people to wear masks

Eatery creates world’s most expensive French fries dish garnished with gold dust

Baby monkey does this to climb wall, people love adorable video

Meet the MasterChef Australia finalist who pinned Bengali food on world map
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP