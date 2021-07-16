Policeman crushed to death by SUV transporting liquor in Bihar’s Keoti

A policeman, who was part of a patrol, was on Thursday crushed to death in Bihar’s Keoti when he tried to stop an SUV transporting liquor. Safiur Rahman, the policeman, was dragged by the SUV for nearly 200 metres. Local residents caught the driver of the SUV and handed him over to the police.

Jitendra Choudhary, a local police officer, said the SUV has a Delhi-registered number and added three other occupants of the vehicle managed to escape.

The sale and consumption of liquor are banned in Bihar even as liquor is often smuggled from other parts of the country.

Police said the patrol tried to stop the SUV but the driver speeded up. Rahman tried to stop the vehicle by jumping on its bonnet and was crushed to death later. He was from Pathan Kabai village in Darbhanga.

Police said they have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the other accused.