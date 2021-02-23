Political parties in Maharashtra cancel meetings, protests

A day after chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray coined the new campaign ‘I Am Responsible for people’s participation in containing the Covid-19 spread’, political parties have lent a proactive support to the initiative by cancelling their meetings, programmes and protests. The state launched the campaign virtually and released its logo on Monday.

While announcing the drive during his televised address to the state on Sunday, Thackeray had appealed to the citizens to act with responsibility. He said that it was up to them to decide if they want to follow the norms or face another lockdown.

CM Thackeray had also appealed political parties to again conduct meetings virtually. Hours after the appeal, the political fraternity reacted positively. Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) postponed its February 24 ‘jail bharo (voluntary arrest)’ agitation to protest against the disconnection of electricity connection.

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap took to Twitter to announce about the postponement of his meetings and padyatras (campaigning by foot), while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders such as Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule cancelled their public programmes for the next few days.

“I am cancelling all my programmes in the wake of the spike in the Covid-19 cases after the appeal by CM,” Pawar tweeted. Sule tweeted on Sunday night that all her scheduled meetings and programmes till March 7 stand postponed.

Congress has decided to keep the number of attendees limited for its meeting over the week to chalk out a strategy for the forthcoming local body polls. Shiv Sena leader and higher and technical education minister Uday Samant cancelled his press conference on Monday.

“We’re publicising ‘Mee Jababdar (I Am Responsible)’ the campaign through media,” said Ajay Ambekar, director of state publicity department.

The Pune police late on Monday registered a case against BJP leader Dhananjay Mahadik and two others for violating Covid norms at a wedding reception.