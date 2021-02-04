Home / Cities / Others / Political parties intensify campaigning in Mohali MC polls
Political parties intensify campaigning in Mohali MC polls

Politicos focus on door-to-door canvassing, public meetings; Mohali MC, seven municipal councils go to polls on February 14
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Former mayor Kulwant Singh, who is leading the Azad Group, campaigning in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

With 10 days to go for Mohali municipal corporation elections, all political parties have intensified their campaign by focusing more on door-to-door campaigning and small public meetings.

On Wednesday, Daljit Kaur Sidhu, wife of Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, kicked off a door-to-door campaign for the Congress candidates. Her son Kanwarbir Singh Ruby Sidhu , who is also the president of Mohali Youth Congress, and Jatinder Kaur Sidhu , wife of Amarjeet Singh Jeeti Sidhu — the party’s candidate from ward no 10 — also accompanied her during the campaign.

They went to Sector 78 for ward no. 35 candidate Prabhjot Kaur Sidhu and Phase 3B1 for ward no. 2 candidate Jaspal Singh Tiwana.

Former mayor Kulwant Singh, who is heading the Azad group, also held a campaign. While canvassing for the Azad group candidates, Kulwant said, “Educated and intelligent voters of Mohali are well aware that in the last five years, Mohali has grown in a multifaceted manner and the approach towards development has been without any partisanship and bias.”

Raising the slogan ‘Choose the character, not the party’, Kulwant appealed to the people to vote for candidates with clean image in the MC elections.

Local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders also held several public meetings to woo the voters. Charanjit Singh Brar, political adviser to party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, said, “The people of Mohali will send honest new faces to the House, who will raise their voices and address their demands and needs in a timely manner.”

The BJP candidates also campaigned and urged people to vote in the favour of ‘clean government’.

