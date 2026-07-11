‘Politics like test cricket, demands patience’: V-P Radhakrishnan while unveiling training of Bihar MLAs at Gaya

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday called upon newly-elected and sitting members of the Bihar legislative assembly to rise above partisan lines and focus on selfless service, declaring that the state’s legacy as a cradle of democracy demands nothing less. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan exchanges greetings during the inauguration of two-day orientation and training programme for the members of the 18th state Legislative Assembly at the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD) in Gaya on Saturday. (PTI)

Inaugurating a two-day orientation and training programme for legislators of the 18th Assembly at the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (Bipard) here, the Vice President described the state as the “Margdarshak” — the guiding light — of Bharat’s democratic journey. He reminded the gathering of the state’s historic contributions, from leading the freedom struggle to spearheading the resistance against the Emergency through the Sampoorna Kranti Movement led by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

“Bihar led India’s fight for freedom and the defence of democracy during the Emergency,” Radhakrishnan said, linking the state’s past sacrifices to the responsibilities of its present lawmakers. He recalled his own participation in the famous JP movement as a college student, which, he claimed, deeply shaped his political journey. Between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977, India was placed under a state of Emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution.

The Vice President also highlighted Bihar’s rich legacy of producing luminaries who dedicated their lives to the poor and marginalised. “Bihar has produced numerous luminaries, from Rajendra Prasad to Jayaprakash Narayan and Karpoori Thakur,” he said.

Radhakrishnan, who was often seen setting aside his prepared text and speaking directly from experience, stressed that public representatives are elected not to rule but to serve. “There can be no Viksit Bharat without a Viksit Bihar,” he asserted, urging legislators to create opportunities that would turn Bihar into a hub of employment and development, eventually reversing the flow of migrant workers.

He struck a chord with many when he spoke of the human side of politics. “Elections are won by votes; respect is earned through service, not power,” Radhakrishnan told the MLAs. He also highlighted patience as the cornerstone of a successful political career, citing former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s journey from a government that lasted just seven days to becoming the state’s longest-serving chief minister. “Politics is like test cricket,” he observed. “Success comes through patience, perseverance and choosing the right opportunities.”

The Vice President made anecdotal references highlighting camaraderie and mutual tolerance among political leaders across party lines. “I remember, in Lok Sabha, when Lalu ji made witty attacks on Atal ji (ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee), it was Atal ji who laughed a lot. Or for that matter, Raghuvansh Prasad ji was my formidable opponent in the Lower House, but when we got out of the House, we travelled in the same car,” he recalled.

Radhakrishnan repeatedly returned to the theme of constitutional commitment amid differences. “Elections are indeed fought on party lines, but when elections are over, it is our responsibility to work collectively for people and development. Ideas may differ on the floor of the House, but the Constitution should serve as our common guide,” he said. He encouraged healthy debate while calling for constructive cooperation to move the state and nation forward. Every intervention in the Assembly, he noted, carries real weight: “Every law enacted, every question raised and every debate participated in has the potential to improve countless lives.”

The Vice President also pushed legislators to embrace continuous learning. He asked them to master parliamentary procedures, committee systems and modern tools, including emerging technologies, to make governance more efficient and responsive to citizens.

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary, in his address, outlined the practical duties of legislators and emphasised collective responsibility in serving the people. He said the government’s welfare schemes must reach the last person in society, and that this is not just the government’s duty but the responsibility of every public representative.

Choudhary stressed the need to make the Vidhan Sabha’s functioning more modern, transparent and effective through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies. He highlighted initiatives like the 100x100 model for bus stands, township and other infrastructure projects that are giving new direction to development in Bihar.

Speaking about ongoing government programmes, the CM urged all MLAs to play an active role. “It is my request that you all play your active role in this. Through your active participation, people will get justice and better facilities,” he said.

Announcing a historic initiative on the education front, Choudhary said, “From July 15, 213 new degree colleges will start in various districts of the state. This step will prove to be an important and historic move towards expanding higher education, providing quality higher education to the youth in their areas, and building a developed Bihar.”

Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, also the local legislator who played a key role in organising the programme in Gaya along with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, welcomed the gathering and underscored the importance of such capacity-building exercises for effective legislation. Quoting texts from Rigvedas, Ramayana, Upnishads, Mahabharat and other spiritual scriptures, Kumar said the country had a long tradition of safeguarding the interest of common people and ensuring their due rights by the rulers.

The presence of governor Syed Ata Hasnain, deputy CM Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bihar legislative council chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh and other dignitaries added weight to the occasion. Traditional elements, including citation of Vedic mantras and presentation of mementos featuring Lord Buddha, reflected Bihar’s rich heritage of dialogue, consensus and enlightened governance — from ancient Vaishali’s republican traditions to the teachings of Buddha and Mahavira.

The training programme, the first of its kind for the 18th Assembly, aims to equip legislators with deeper knowledge of constitutional values, rules of procedure, parliamentary etiquette, and tools for better public representation. Technical sessions over the next two days will cover these areas in detail.