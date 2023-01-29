Polling to elect new MLC today, 19 candidates in fray for Allahabad-Jhansi seat

PRAYAGRAJ All preparations have been made for Allahabad-Jhansi teachers’ constituency polls, which will be held on Monday to elect the new Member of Legislative Council (MLC).

Along with Prayagraj, polling for Allahabad-Jhansi Teachers’ Constituency will be held in nine other districts, said district election officials. For the Allahabad-Jhansi seat, about 35,000 voters (teachers) are expected to cast their votes in the 141 polling centres set up in the 10 districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Polling parties have been dispatched for the 36 polling centres set up in Prayagraj. On Sunday, district magistrate Sanjay Khatri, who is also the district election officer, flagged off the polling parties after issuing them necessary instructions at Sangam Sabhagar. He was accompanied by ADM (administration) and deputy district election officer Harshdev Pandey.

The voting will be carried out from 8 am till 4 pm. Subsequently, the ballet boxes will be deposited at Sangam Sabhagar. Later, the ballet boxes will be sent to Jhansi for counting of votes. Incumbent MLC Suresh Tripathi, BJP candidate Babulal Tiwari and Samajwadi Party’s SP Singh Patel are among the major contenders for the seat. Apart from them, other candidates too have left no stone unturned in canvassing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}