Positivity rate drops to 2.47% in Himachal Pradesh

The weekly positivity rate in Himachal has come down to 2.47% over the past week — a decline of about 3%.

As per the health department data, the positivity rate dropped to 2.47% between June 7 and June 13.

A total of 1,42,357 tests were conducted in the state in last seven days — more than 20,000 per day. This is the highest number of tests in a week since the virus outbreak last year.

Of the total samples tested, 3,154 turned out to be positive.

In the week before the last, 1, 06,203 tests were conducted, and 5,634 positive cases were reported. The positivity rate was 5.3%

The positivity rate had hit the grim high of 28.9% in the week from May 10-16.

It was at a low of 0.67% in February and started rising in March when the second wave hit the state.

During the last week, all 12 districts reported less than 1,000 cases. Kangra, the worst hit district in the second wave recorded 723 cases and was followed by Mandi with 62 cases and Shimla 336 infections. Lahaul-Spiti reported only 47 cases.

The case fatality ratio (CFR) also dropped slightly from 3.0% to 2.74%.

A total of 94 deaths occurred due to Covid-19 last week as compared to 170 in the week before.

Solan recorded the highest CDR of 5.4%. A total of 12 people died in the state as against 220 cases.

Shimla followed with 13 deaths and CFR of 3.8%. Hamirpur recorded 3.1% CFR.

In terms of absolute number of fatalities Kangra topped the chart with 25 deaths.

326 fresh infections

The state recorded 326 fresh Covid-19 infections on Monday taking the tally to 1,98,876, while the death toll mounted to 3,382 after seven patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 79 were reported in Kangra, 54 in Mandi, 38 in Chamba, 37 in Hamirpur, 28 in Shimla, 22 in Bilaspur, 21 in Sirmaur, 13 in Kinnaur, 11 in Solan, 10 in Una, nine in Kullu and four in Lahaul-Spiti.

Recoveries reached 1,91,041 after 664 people recuperated while the active cases have whittled down to 4,432.

Three fatalities were recorded in Mandi and two each in Kangra and Shimla.

In terms of the cases, Kangra remains the worst hit district with 45,292 cases followed by Mandi where 26,684 people have been tested positive to date and Shimla with 24,731 cases.