Post 11am, Katraj-Dehu rd bypass turns into bustling market; police to crack down on vendors

PUNE It’s been a risky affair for vehicles and daily commuters travelling from Katraj via the bypass to Dehu road.

The bypass turns into a market after 11 am daily. Currently, due to the strict restrictions, people are allowed to step out only between 7am and 11 am when essential stores and vegetable markets are open. Despite this order, roadside vendors are seen on the bypass and highway doing brisk business.

“This bypass is a major road which connects several parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. There is round- the-clock traffic movement on this bypass road, but now due to lockdown traffic is less. Still, after 11am, there are hundreds of roadside vendors selling fruits, vegetables, bags, caps and sun-glasses. It is risky for them as well,” said Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad road-Warje residents association.

Currently there are several road repair and service works going on the bypass by the National Authority of India (NHAI). This has decreased the width of the road.

Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “There is round-the-clock checking done by traffic policemen and after 11 am no one should come out of their houses unless it’s an emergency. We will check the roadside vendors on the bypass and take action accordingly with the help of the PMC.”

