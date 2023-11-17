Postmen, gramin dak sevaks functioning as mobile banks: PMG

Postmaster general (PMG) of Prayagraj region Krishna Kumar Yadav on Thursday said that the postal department, apart from delivering letters and parcels, is also ensuring that all public welfare schemes and its benefits reach the people.

Postmaster General (PMG) of Prayagraj Region Krishna Kumar Yadav with postal officials in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the postal department has an important role in financial empowerment, Digital India and Antyodaya.

Addressing officials in a meeting organised at the regional office to review the postal services and India Post Payments Bank services in Prayagraj region, the PMG said postmen and gramin dak sevaks are today functioning as mobile banks through India Post Payments Bank.

Many services like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, vehicle insurance, health insurance, accident insurance, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana can also be availed through the postman. Postmen are now also making Digital Life Certificates of pensioners sitting at home, he said.

The PMG said that India Post Payments Bank of the Postal Department has come up with a special Group Accident Protection Insurance for those who are unable to get insurance at expensive premium, in which the beneficiary can be insured with a premium of just ₹258 and ₹396 in a year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There will be an insurance of ₹10 lakh. After the end of one year, this insurance will have to be renewed next year. For this, it is mandatory for the beneficiary to have an account in India Post Payments Bank, he shared.

Yadav said that people in the age group of 18 to 65 years will get this group accident insurance protection under an agreement between India Post Payments Bank and Bajaj Group Accident Guard.

Under this, both types of insurance covers will provide a cover of ₹10 lakh in case of accidental death, permanent or partial total disability, amputation or paralysis. Besides this, insurance will cover the IPD expenses up to ₹60,000 and OPD claim up to ₹30,000 for treatment during hospitalization due to accident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the same time, in the premium insurance of ₹396, apart from all the above benefits, expenses of up to ₹1 lakh for the education of two children, ₹1,000 per day expenses in hospital for 10 days, and transportation expenses of up to ₹25,000 for the family living in any other city will be provided. And in case of death, expenses of up to ₹5,000 will be given for the last rites.

On the occasion, director Gaurav Srivastava, senior superintendent of post offices Abhishek Srivastava, SK Verma, deputy superintendent of post offices Pramila Yadav, superintendent of post offices MM Hussain, assistant director Masoom Raza Rushdi, and Tanveer Ahmed, IPPB chief branch manager Vikas Kumar, senior manager Jyoti Gautam, Tafsheer Khan, Amit Singh, manager Pankaj Tiwari, Alok Kumar and many other officers and employees of the Postal Department were present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!