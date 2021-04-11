Postpone next week’s exams: Maharashtra’s medical students to authorities

As Maharashtra continues to record its highest-ever surge in Covid-19 cases, second and third-year medical students are worried about the status of their upcoming examination. Ahead of the exams next week, many have approached the authorities, requesting that the exams be postponed.

“At least 450 students across medical colleges have been infected and are undergoing treatment. What’s worse is due to the fear of testing positive and not being allowed to appear for exams, many asymptomatic students are refusing to get tests and in turn are putting others’ lives at risk,” said a third-year MBBS student of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and Medical College (Sion hospital).

A letter signed by students across colleges was sent to the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on Friday. Students are awaiting a response from the authorities.

The exams were originally scheduled to take place in February, but were postponed first to March and then to April by MUHS due to the rise in Covid-19 cases and complaints received from medical students. At present, all second and third-year students are worried about being forced to appear for their final-semester exams in the offline mode, starting April 19, especially at a time when the state is registering the highest Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.

“In March, when the state was recording 15,000 cases, MUHS postponed our exams fearing for the life of students. But currently, when the state is recording over 50,000-60,000 cases everyday, our exams are supposed to take place as per schedule. How is this fair on us?” asked a second-year MBBS student of Dr VM Government Medical College, Solapur.

Students have also approached medical education minister Anil Deshmukh as well as other political leaders, but to no avail.

“MBBS students who are back on campus are sharing dorm rooms as well as washrooms with others, which is the main reason for the spread of the virus. Some of our professors have also tested positive, and if exams are held, there’s a greater chance of more students and staff getting infected,” said another student.

Students have also pointed that many medical workers have not yet got their second vaccine dose due to the current shortage.

“Some of our friends are currently in quarantine either because their parents or family members or they themselves have tested positive. Some of our batch mates are stuck in mini-containment zones. How is the university expecting everyone to appear for exams,” added the student.

In their letter, students have requested MUHS to postpone exams and start lectures for the next academic year online immediately. “Once the situation is better, we can appear for exams and continue studying at the same time,” said a student.

A senior official from MUHS told HT that the university is in talks with the government and other stakeholders to decide on the matter. “We can’t be postponing exams forever, but we do understand the situation at hand. Students will hear from us soon,” said the official.