Power dues: Drive against Prayagraj defaulters in March, disconnections on cards

In a crackdown against people refusing to clear power dues, the electricity department will run a special campaign in March to collect outstanding electricity bills in the Prayagraj district.

Under this, the electricity connections to houses of lakhs of such defaulters may be cut off, officials warned.

Confirming the move, chief engineer Vinod Kumar Gangwar said, “A special campaign will be launched against electricity bill defaulters in March 2023. We have appealed to consumers to deposit pending electricity bills voluntarily before we undertake disconnection of power connections of their houses as part of the campaign.”

Department officials say that there are lakhs of consumers in the district who have not deposited their electricity bills even once. There are some who have outstanding electricity bills of more than ₹1 lakh and even after repeated notices, have not yet deposited the electricity bills.

In the list of such defaulters prepared at the headquarters level of the power department, there are 3, 55,657 consumers who have been identified as having outstanding electricity bills of a whopping ₹1,151.49 crore.

Of these, 3,55,180 consumers have never deposited their electricity bills ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh. A total of 1074.23 crore as electricity bills is outstanding on them. Among the defaulters of more than ₹1 lakh, 477 people have been identified and between them they have outstanding electricity bills of ₹77.26 crore, the officials said.