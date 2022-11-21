Power men boycott work for two hours, threaten to intensify stir in U.P.

Lucknow: Intensifying their ongoing agitation to push demands like time-bound pay scales, power engineers and employees on Monday resorted to a state-wide boycott of work for two hours. The agitating workers staged a demonstration. They also threatened an indefinite work boycott from November 28 if their demands are not met.

On Monday, a protest meeting was held outside the Lucknow discom headquarters. During the meeting, the agitators expressed their ire against what they term the “arbitrary attitude of the management”. They say that this conduct of the management has compelled them to take to agitation.

Addressing the protest meeting, Uttar Pradesh Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti leaders Rajiv Singh, Prabhat Singh, and others alleged that the management was insensitive to their long-pending legitimate demands and wanted to suppress their voice by creating an atmosphere of fear among energy corporations.

“Despite our strike notice on October 27, the management has not yet invited us for talks. This shows their arrogant attitude,” said the leaders of the agitating workers. They also urged energy minister AK Sharma to intervene in the matter and contain the unrest before it gets “too late”.

Their main demands include -- time-bound pay scales, the appointment of chairman and MDs strictly as per rules, cashless treatment facility to all power men, and withdrawal of orders for privatisation of transformer workshops.