Power minister inaugurates 66 KV sub-station in Ludhiana

Power and PWD minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday inaugurated a 66 KV sub-station in Gehlewal village of the district.

The sub-station has been constructed at a cost of ₹4-crore.The minister said the commissioning of the sub-station would ease load on 66 KV sub-stations at Chaunta and Bhaini Sahib, thus, providing direct relief to people of Sherian, Mallewal, Fatehgarh Jattan, Fatehgarh Gujjran, Kalas Kalan, Kalas Khurd, Marhewal, Bhama Kalan, Bhama Khurd, Harhia village

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accompanied by MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Madan Lal Bagga, the cabinet minister said that a power transformer of 12.5 mega volt ampere (MVA) was installed here which would ensure uninterrupted power supply in several villages of Sahnewal area.

He said a link of 2.5 km was made here by tapping the 66 KV Chaunta and Kohara line.

s.

He further said that the villages including Prithipur, Panjeta, Rajool, Jeonewal, Baliwal, Bhupana and Satiana would receive indirect benefit of reliable and streamlined power supply.

He said problems of voltage fluctuation would completely be resolved in those areas.

Thanks panchayat of Gehlewal for 10-kanal land

The minister thanked the panchayat of Gehlewal for giving 10-kanal land free-of-cost to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for setting up the power sub-station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister said the Punjab government was committed to the welfare of people and added that nearly 80% of power consumers were benefited from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s decision to give 300 units of free power per month.

MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian expresses gratitude

MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian expressed his gratitude to the cabinet minister for setting up the grid sub-station here.

He said in the coming months, the government would also build an Aam Aadmi Clinic in Gehlewal.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included assistant deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba, director distribution of PSPCL Daljit Inderpal Singh Grewal, besides several others.