Home / Cities / Others / Powerful IED detected, defused on Jammu-Poonch highway
others

Powerful IED detected, defused on Jammu-Poonch highway

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 03:28 AM IST
A powerful IED concealed in a milk can kept along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway. (HT PHOTO)

Security forces on Saturday morning averted a major tragedy on Jammu-Rajouri- Poonch national highway after alert troops detected a powerful IED concealed in a milk can kept along the highway.

“Vehicular traffic on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway was suspended for around three hours and restored after the IED was safely detonated,” said a police official.

“Specific information was received by police that some suspicious activity has taken place in Dalogra area along the highway in Rajouri. We immediately suspended the traffic and an operation was launched during which security forces detected an improvised IED,” he added.

A bomb disposal squad (BDS) of police reached the spot and safely defused the IED.

The IED was planted by suspected terrorists under a culvert at Bathooni-Daogra on Jammu-Rajouri national highway and was subsequently defused by the bomb disposal squad of the Army at 9.10 am.

The terrorists are believed to have planted the IED during the intervening night under the cover of darkness, the officials said, adding that a massive search operation is on to arrest the terrorists who were planning to set off the blast.

