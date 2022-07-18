Pratapgarh police nab one for cab driver’s murder

Pratapgarh police are claiming to have cracked the murder case of an Ola cab driver and arrested one person in this connection here on Monday. The police also recovered the looted car and mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

The accused identified as Suraj Shukla had booked the car and killed the driver Premchand Yadav in Kunda area on July 11, said police. The driver’s body was found lying on the road with multiple injury marks.

SP Pratapgarh Satpal Antil said, a resident of Vinit Khand area of Lucknow, Premchand Yadav used to drive his Wagon R car for Ola company. On July 11, he left Lucknow for Pratapgarh after a booking. However, he was found murdered near a school in Mangarh area.

An FIR was lodged against unidentified miscreants on complaint of his daughter and police teams were constituted to workout the case. CCTV footages at toll plaza in Unchahar showed that another person was in the car with Yadav. Call details of Yadav revealed that he had spoken to one Suraj Shukla of Maheshganj area of Pratapgarh on July 11.

Shukla was detained for questioning during which he confessed to have killed Yadav with the motive of looting his car and other valuables. Shukla had booked the cab from Lucknow to Kunda and offered tea to Yadav when they reached near KVS school in Mangarh area. He assaulted Yadav multiple times with a sharp weapon from behind when he came out of the car, SSP added.