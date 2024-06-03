Prayag, Phaphamau railway stations to have double entry, exit gates

In preparation for the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025 mega religious fair, the Northern Railway has started building second entry/exit gates at Prayag and Phaphamau railway stations, similar to the setup at Prayagraj junction. HT Image

The development aims to streamline passenger movement and enhance overall accessibility at these bustling stations, informed officials.

The construction of the new gates has already started, and the work is planned to be completed well before the formal start of the Mahakumbh. Comprehensive infrastructure enhancements, including the installation of new ticket counters, are also underway alongside the new gates at both railway stations, officials added.

At Prayag station, the construction of a new platform and gates towards Ram Priya road has started. However, due to space constraints, there will be no parking facilities at this end.

In contrast, Phaphamau railway station is witnessing the erection of an entirely new structure, including a platform and an entrance/exit gate towards Rangpura village. A food plaza is also proposed at this location. The new gate will enhance connectivity to Varanasi Road and Phaphamau Kachaar.

Divisional railway manager (DRM)- Lucknow Sachindra Mohan Sharma has been overseeing these developments, visiting Prayagraj twice within the last month.

On May 19, Sharma briefed Kumbh mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand on the ongoing development works at the stations. Further inspections were conducted on May 31 to ensure the projects were well on track in keeping with the deadlines.

Plans are also in place for construction of a second gate on the side of Lowther Road of Prayagraj Rambagh station. However, limited space on this side has led to some uncertainty regarding its implementation.