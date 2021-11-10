Prayagraj: 8 cops suspended for implicating witness in fake rape case

PRAYAGRAJ: At least eight policemen, including two inspectors, have been suspended after they allegedly framed a witness in a fake rape case and sent him to jail. Investigations carried out by senior officials revealed that in a bid to mount pressure on the rape victim to withdraw her case, a fake case of rape was lodged against her brother and the witness while the victim was running from pillar to post for justice.

According to reports, a 30-year-old woman of Ghazipur district lodged an FIR against Madan Yadav, an assistant professor at CMP Degree College, at Colonelganj police station in February 2019, alleging that he exploited her sexually on pretext of marriage. Police arrested Madan and sent him to jail.

Madan was released on bail after he gave an affidavit in the court with a promise to marry the complainant. However, Madan hatched a conspiracy with the help of some cops to pressurize the victim to withdraw her case.

First, he lodged a case of rape against her brother and witness at Phulpur police station. Later, he lodged an FIR against the woman and her kin in a fake fraud case and also a fake rape case against the witness at Handia police station. Then, on January 2, 2021 the rape victim went to CMP Degree College where Madan Yadav and some of his aides assaulted her. Both reached Georgetown police station where police registered a case against the woman for obstructing government work on the complaint of Madan Yadav, but they did not take any action on her complaint.

The incident came to light after ADG Zone Prem Prakash initiated an inquiry when the woman met him with her complaint. The investigation in the case was handed over to SP trans-Ganga, Abhishek Agarwal, following which the SHO of Handia police station Brajesh Yadav, surveillance in-charge Sanjay Singh, head constable Pannalal Yadav and constables Krishna Kumar Yadav and Ajay Yadav were suspended while two others were transferred from their posts four days back.

Meanwhile, on Monday officials also suspended former SHO Georgetown Shishupal Sharma, sub inspectors Balwant Yadav and Mahesh Chandra for negligence in taking action on the complaint of the rape victim.

SSP Sarvashreshth Tripathi said, “An action has been taken against eight policemen for implicating the witness in a fake rape case and negligence. A departmental enquiry has also been initiated against eight cops.”

