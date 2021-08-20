Prayagraj: Akhara Parishad demands action against Taliban supporters in India

The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP)— the apex decision-making body of the 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders of the country—has demanded strict action against Muslim religious leaders who, as per him, are supporting the Taliban on various social media platforms.

Describing such religious leaders as traitors of the country, ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri on Friday said a case of sedition should be registered against them they should be put in jail immediately.

Giri also said the decision regarding which country had to be recognised or how to have relations with a particular country was up to the Government of India and not the work of Muslim religious leaders. “The Indian government is monitoring the situation in Afghanistan closely and is also doing what needs to be done,” he said in a video recorded message shared with media persons.

He said the Yogi government had taken a good step of stopping terrorism and Talibani ideology. He also supported the recent government decision to open ATS training centres at 12 places in the state and added that it will help in crushing terrorism.

Responding to Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s support to the Taliban, Giri said: “It seems that he (Rana) has lost faith in the Indian Constitution and the people of India. I advise him to leave India and go to Taliban as he supports the invaders of Afghanistan.”

He further said seeing the kind of injustice and atrocities being meted out to women in Afghanistan at the hands of Taliban, Muslim women living in India should also oppose and boycott Muslim religious leaders who were supporting Taliban in our country. He demanded tough punishment for Muslim religious leaders who support Taliban so that others can learn from it.