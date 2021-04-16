Prayagraj: AU asks students to vacate hostels, head back home

Amidst the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Prayagraj, the authorities of Allahabad University (AU) have asked its students to vacate the hostels and return to their homes.

The fresh instructions come from the varsity authorities although the hostels of AU or the trusts were officially closed since August last year many inmates are forcefully occupying their rooms. AU authorities had made several attempts to free these rooms from the ‘forceful occupants’ including levying a fine of up to five times the amount of hostel fee of their stay, but all attempts failed to deter these inmates.

Now, the vice-chancellor, through a letter issued by assistant registrar DK Goswami has once again asked dean student welfare (DSW) to ensure that the hostel rooms are vacated, and inmates are asked to go back to their homes for their safety.

The letter mentions, in Uttar Pradesh, Covid cases are continuously rising day by day and the Government of Uttar Pradesh has enforced disaster management act across the state. In the interest of the students, it is required that all students should vacate the hostels and return to their homes. Further, all classes are being run in online mode and thus student should stay at home for their safety.

The DSW has been asked by the VC to take necessary action in this regard and an action taken report has to be submitted to the VC.

Interestingly, the letter of the assistant registrar, which was shared by the assistant public relation officer of AU with the media, also mentions the fact that the hostels of AU could be converted into Covid wards if needed.

It mentions, “It is also a fact that hospitals are facing crises and hostels will be converted in the Covid wards.”

This holds ground as the city is witnessing an acute shortage of beds in different hospitals for patients infected with the coronavirus. If things do not improve, there is a possibility that the administration would need more buildings to be converted into Covid wards, AU hostels could be one of them.