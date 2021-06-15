Prayagraj: Azad Park welcomes visitors after 45 days

A large number of morning walkers were back to get their routine of exercise at the Chandra Shekhar Azad Park that reopened on Monday after being shut for over 45 days due to the corona curfew restrictions imposed by the state government on April 30.

According to the district administration, the park timings have been changed as the park will now be open for visitors from 7am to 7pm and would remain closed on weekends like other establishments of the city owing to the weekend curfew.

The arrival of monsoon in the city and overcast conditions turned the weather pleasant because of which there was a good presence of locals in the park. Although the opening timing of the park has been set as 7am, many morning walkers gave it a miss as a chunk of them do their routine walking between 5am to 6am. However, Monday witnessed many youngsters who arrived at the park for jogging. The park authorities said they were hoping for a higher turnout as the day progresses.

“As we knew that the park would open from Monday, my entire family was ready for the day. However, many of our friends had to cancel their plans due to the rain but we did manage to come amidst the drizzle,” said Manisha Singh, an avid morning walker and a regular at the park.

Earlier, the entire park was sanitised, and every visitor had to undergo a thermal scan before being allowed inside. The park authorities had decorated the premises to welcome visitors. Appeals to visitors urging them to follow social distancing and wearing facemasks were regularly made via the sound system all through the day.

The guard at the main gate Abhimanyu Shukla said, “We have made all arrangements and are letting visitors enter only after ensuring that they are wearing the facemasks and making them undergo a thermal scan.”

The president of the morning walkers’ association Kishore Varshney said, “It is important that we maintain our health and visiting the park for exercise is vital for that, which is why we are thankful to the administration for reopening the park. However, we demand that the opening time be shifted to 5am as it would suit most morning walkers.”