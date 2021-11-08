Prayagraj: BJP set to form next UP govt, win more seats in assembly polls: Pradhan

PRAYAGRAJ: Union education minister and UP election in-charge of BJP, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Monday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh by winning more seats in the upcoming state assembly polls than it did the last time. The BJP has been entrusted with the responsibility to serve the people of the state and the party is doing the same, said the Union minister.

“It is the BJP government which has made UP a developed state. Law and order have improved in UP and the rule of law has been established,” said Pradhan, who was in Sangam city to attend few events, including convocation function of Allahabad University and a BJP party meeting.

He added that the UP government managed Corona efficiently and the economy has come back on track. Faith of the people of the state is in BJP and PM Narendra Modi, he added while interacting with media persons during his visit. “The faith of the people is also in chief minister Yogi Adtiyanath and also in deputy CMs Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. These are our plus points and, on this basis, BJP will form the BJP government once again in the state by winning more seats than the last time,” Pradhan added.

The Union minister also met Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad at Circuit House and said that many issues have been discussed. He said that Nishad Party is now part of NDA. Regarding Sanjay Nishad, he said that he is a good colleague and “we will fight the assembly elections in UP together”.

He said that in the coming days, a major event would be organised by the ‘Machuara Prakosth’ (fishermen cell) in which members of Nishad Party, Apna Dal and NDA will be present along with BJP. Home minister Amit Shah will also participate in this programme, he added without elaborating more about the proposed event.

While addressing the meeting of mandal presidents and in-charges of five districts of Kashi province, the minister said that the party is being strengthened at the mandal and booth level. The responsibility of taking the public welfare schemes of the government to the people is also on the shoulders of the organisation.

PHOTO CAPTION: Union Minister of Education and UP election in-charge of BJP Dharmendra Pradhan (second from right) at the meeting of the BJP mandal presidents and mandal in-charges of five districts of Kashi province in Prayagraj on Monday