Prayagraj: Book on POCSO Act released by senior police officials

IG Prayagraj Range Rakesh Kumar Singh and SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey released a commentary book on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012 at a programme held at police lines here on Thursday.

The book has been written by Mohamad Hasan Zaidi, an expert in child protection and cyber crime laws and ASP Shivraj (single name). The book is aimed to protect children from sexual offences and describes the verdicts and guidelines issued by courts in this direction. The book covers different crimes related to children including child pornography and similar online and offline crimes.

The book guides cops with registration of crime under POCSO Act, investigations, medical examination and other legal points. A workshop on POCSO was held on the occasion with teams of child welfare officials and different teams of child protection including district child protection unit (DCPU), child welfare committee (CWC), special juvenile police unit (SJPU), anti- human trafficking unit (AHTU), DPO, etc.

IG Range Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh said police investigations in cases of POCSO should be focused on strong prosecution to ensure maximum punishment to culprits. In recent years conviction in maximum cases of POCSO was due to strong investigations, he added.

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said conviction and sentence in such case gives a strong message to the society and help control offences against children.