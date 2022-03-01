Prayagraj: Bus carrying Maha cops on poll duty stoned, two held

PRAYAGRAJ: A bus, carrying Maharashtra police personnel on poll duty, was pelted with stones by a group of miscreants under Tharwai police station in trans-Ganga area of the district on Monday morning, police said.

The window panes of the bus were damaged, but none of the police personnel was injured in the incident, they said. The miscreants fled when security personnel alighted from the bus and chased them. Two of them were caught and being questioned, the police added.

Beat sub-inspector (S-I) Chandan Saroj said, “An FIR is being lodged in this connection and the damaged bus has been sent to the workshop. The police personnel were sent to Sant Kabir Nagar in another bus.”

S-I Saroj said, “Maharashtra police personnel, on poll duty, were going to Sant Kabir Nagar for sixth phase of polls, set to take place on March 3. The bus reached Thanapur village at around 9.30 am where some youths entered into an argument with the bus driver for overtaking a vehicle. Soon the youths called their friends from nearby villages and pelted the bus with stones. The police personnel in the bus immediately became alert and chased the miscreants. Two of them were caught while others managed to escape from the scene.”

The detained youths were identified as Shiv Prakash Vishwakarma of Chakia and Mahendra Yadav of Bagai Kala of Sarai Inayat. Others too were being indentified, he added