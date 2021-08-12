Prayagraj Civil Lines Bus depot set for a revamp

PRAYAGRAJ The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to develop Prayagraj Civil Lines bus depot on public-private partnership (PPP) model. The work is all set to start to revamp the facilities at the depot.

The UPSRTC has decided to develop this depot on public-private partnership (PPP) model on priority.

To initiate the process for developing the bus terminal-cum-commercial complex on the basis of DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer), UPSRTC has floated a tender.

“UPSRTC has floated the tender to develop the Civil Lines bus depot following which the passengers would be offered a range of facilities like better waiting facilities, information about the timing of buses and routes etc besides shops and cafeterias”, said regional manager UPSRTC, TKS Bisen.

The Civil Lines Bus depot area spread across 18,000 sq meters would be developed at a cost of ₹114 crore to become not just a hub of inter-state and intra-state bus services but also a commercially booming centre for UPSRTC, said officials.

After the process for allotment of work for developing the Civil Lines depot on the lines of Alambagh bus depot in Lucknow, this bus stand of Sangam city would also be included in the list of premium bus station cum commercial complexes of the state, they added.

Officials said that the final execution of work, which would be allotted to an agency selected via the tendering process, would pave for a new station building which would have AC waiting halls, food courts, business centres, showrooms of branded and non-branded products, shopping mall, canteens, AC and non-AC rooms for passengers to stay besides many other world class facilities based on pay and use model.

A luggage checking scanner, as is operated at railway stations and airports, will also be installed at the bus stand for better security. Besides, there would be separate platforms for the buses going towards a given direction and systematic information about the same would be displayed at the electronic boards which would be installed at several places over the entire complex.

The haphazard parking of the buses, both operated by UPSRTC and those attached with it, would also become a thing of the past. Presently, these buses are major cause of traffic jams in front of the bus stand as most of the private bus operators, who are attached to UPSRTC, park their buses on the road while inviting passengers for given destinations. Likewise, the buses, operated by UPSRTC are parked within the premises of the bus stand, but finding the bus for a given destination is a tedious task. Following the revamp of facilities, passengers can look forward to having better seating areas, cleaner toilets, ease of travelling and better satisfaction, officials claimed.