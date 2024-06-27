Prayagraj commissioner orders strict action against cow slaughter, organised crime

City commissioner of police Tarun Gaba held a meeting with police officials, including all DCPs, ACPs, and inspectors/SHOs on Wednesday night, outlining priorities for upcoming operations. Commissioner of Police Tarun Gaba conducting a meeting with police officials in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

Gaba emphasised strict action against cow slaughter and smuggling, immediate response to cases of illegal religious conversion, and inspection of police recruitment exam centers. He stressed the importance of verifying criminal records of school principals or managers promptly.

Ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, officials were directed to inspect their respective jurisdictions and coordinate with relevant departments to resolve issues.

Instructions included sensitive handling of crimes against women and children, aiming for swift investigations in cases of rape and under the POCSO Act within two months.

Community policing and coordination with local leaders were highlighted, along with the implementation of technology-based and beat policing systems to enhance visibility in crime hotspots.

A zero-tolerance approach towards organised crime under the Gangster and Goonda Act was emphasised, alongside action against illegally acquired properties.

Training on new laws and the use of the NCRB mobile app were mandated for subordinates, with a focus on expediting trials under Operation Conviction and conducting road safety audits at accident hotspots.

Lastly, preparations for Moharram and Kanwar Yatra routes were discussed, ensuring proactive management of ‘taziadars’ and route disputes.