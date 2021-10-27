Prayagraj: Cops on alert against betting, gambling rackets during T20 WC, Diwali season

PRAYAGRAJ: Prayagraj police have launched a drive against gambling and betting rackets being run in the city amidst the ongoing T20 World Cup and fast approaching festival of Diwali.

Actions have been taken against many during the last few days as part of this drive while SOG teams are continuously at work to identify and trace persons who may try to take advantage and run betting rackets during T20 matches.

“All police stations have been asked to carry out regular checking drives at places from where betting rackets may be operated. Different teams of SOG are on alert and are using their informer networks to identify bookies,” superintendent of police (crime) Ashutosh Mishra said.

Previously also, many betting rackets were busted by cops during IPL matches. Moreover, gambling dens were also raided by police teams on regular basis in different parts of the city.

But despite regular raids, alerts bookies managed to run betting in many parts of the city and even in rural areas during T20 India Pakistan match on Sunday held in Dubai. “As persons involved in betting rackets usually use phones for bookings, it becomes difficult to trace and identify them. They may operate from densely populated localities, posh areas or even remote villages to avoid suspicion of police,” said the official.

According to police, bettings are booked not only offline but also online. Bookies remain active on phone and at their hideouts and take money for betting on scores, wickets and speculations on who will play first etc.