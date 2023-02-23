Prayagraj crime: Milkman murdered in Industrial Area

A 30-year-old milk trader was murdered by unidentified assailants at the Industrial Area police station late Wednesday night. The body of the milkman was found with head injuries near railway tracks in the Rampur area late in the night. Further investigations were on into the incident, police said.

According to reports, locals in the Rampur area spotted a body lying near the tracks and informed the police. The police reached the spot and carried out investigations. The body was later identified as that of Shiva Mishra, 30. His kin claimed that Shiva left home in the morning but did not return home. Injuries were found on Shiva’s head. Postmortem report revealed that he was assaulted with some heavy object on the head. Police said further investigations were on into the case.

Mother-son duo assaulted by miscreants

PRAYAGRAJ Unidentified miscreants assaulted a mother-son duo with sharp-edged weapons at Basahra Kala village under Meja police station late Wednesday night. The duo was admitted to the hospital for treatment. An investigation is being carried out into the incident, police said.

Nanka Devi lives in a shanty with her children. It is alleged that late Wednesday night, unidentified miscreants assaulted Nanka Devi with sharp-edged weapons. Her son Anand rushed to her rescue, but miscreants assaulted him too. The miscreants fled when a large number of villagers assembled on the spot on hearing their cries. The villagers informed the police of the incident.

SHO of Meja police station Gyaneshwar Mishra reached the spot and carried out investigations. Police admitted the injured duo to a nearby hospital for treatment. SHO said further investigations will be carried out after receiving the complaint in this connection.

Suspected Thai Mangur seized in Utraon

PRAYAGRAJ The Utraon police seized a truck carrying a prohibited breed of Thai Mangur or catfish. The fisheries development officials reached the spot and sent the fish to a laboratory for examination.

The Utraon police on suspicion intercepted a truck carrying fish from Kolkata to Patiala and detained its driver Govind and cleaner Shinder Yadav on Thursday at Kokhraj Handia Road. District fisheries development officer Sheela Singh reached the spot and sent samples to a laboratory. She said that after examination, it could be established if the breed was Thai Mangur or local Mangur.

It is worth mentioning that the breed of Thai Mangur is banned in India as it causes certain diseases. The fish is considered dangerous and eats rotten corpses and carcasses. The fish consists of a high quantity of iron and lead.