Prayagraj Development Authority identifies ten aides of Atiq Ahmed; illegal structures to be demolished soon

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has identified 10 aides of slain Mafia politician Atiq Ahmed, including realtors and builders, who have carried out illegal constructions in different parts of Sangam city, informed officials, adding that action will soon be initiated against them.

The list includes three builders, three property dealers, two contractors and two businessmen, who were in contact with Atiq or his associates and business partners. The PDA has already demolished the plotting of two of the realtors in the Jhalwa area. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The officials also suspect that they are also in possession of Atiq’s benami properties.

They said that the people identified have constructed shopping malls, apartments and residential buildings without any approval of the map by concerned authorities. The list includes three builders, three property dealers, two contractors and two businessmen, who were in contact with Atiq or his associates and business partners. The PDA has already demolished the plotting of two of the realtors in the Jhalwa area, officials added.

Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that some of them were also questioned by police. It is believed that action will be taken against their illegal constructions within a month.

PDA vice chairman Arvind Chauhan said action will be taken against anyone including associates or close aides of mafias involved in construction without following of rules. PDA team is regularly taking action against illegal constructions under its jurisdiction, he added.

