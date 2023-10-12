Prayagraj dist: 68 inspectors, 200 SIs set to be shunted

Police inspectors and sub-inspectors who have been serving in the district on different posts for long will soon be shifted from their present posts. Many of these have been posted at different police stations of the district in the city and rural areas for many years.

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma has issued instructions to prepare a list as soon as possible after receiving the orders in this direction from the government. Special focus will be given to such inspectors who have used their contacts and are posted on the same post for a long time. Once the list is prepared, such inspectors will be relieved of their duties.

Police officials in the district said at least 68 inspectors will be shifted to other districts as they have completed three years in Prayagraj. Many of them are in-charges of police stations while others are in special wings of the force.

Moreover, 200 sub-inspectors will also be reshuffled. However, all of them may not be sent out of the district. Sub-inspectors who have completed three years in an assembly constituency will be shifted.

A list of sub inspectors is also being prepared with the details of police stations and outposts where they have been posted. Once the list is prepared, changes will be made on a big level.

