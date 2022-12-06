PRAYAGRAJ: District may be divided into four zones under police commissionerate system

Speculations over the division of zones in Prayagraj have gained pace after the implementation of the police commissionerate system. However, the names of officials who will be posted as DCPs in the zones are still to be declared. The number of ACPs may also increase in the district as new circles may be formed.

Earlier it was believed that Prayagraj may be divided into three zones after the implementation of the police commissionerate system. However, as per the new plan, there may be four zones in the district for better results.

One of the zones will comprise old city areas and the rest of the city in a different zone. Two other zones will be the trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga areas.

Moreover, earlier it was said that there would be three new circles but as per the new plan, there may be four new circles in the district. Two circles will be in the city while two in rural areas may be formed.

Besides, some new police stations may come into being after the division of police stations with big areas under their jurisdictions.

Persons in the know-how of things said that the proposed changes are for better results for the police commissionerate system. Officials believe that increase in zones and circles will give better control over crimes and maintain law and order. This will also enable the complainants to approach the officials easily.

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma is holding a series of meetings with senior police officials for early and better implementation of the Commissionerate system in the district on the basis of its geographical condition and availability of resources.

Prayagraj commissioner of police Ramit Sharma said the district would be divided into zones. Each zone will be under a DCP who will be an SSP/SP rank official. The complainants may approach DCPs in case of need. DCP office will also be in rural areas where it will be easier for people of rural areas to approach them.

People may approach the joint commissioner of police if they want to meet higher officials with their complaints, he added. The highest official will be the police commissioner who could be approached by complainants for Jansunwai.

Police officials said that land is also being identified for the DCP office in the Naini and Soraon areas of trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga.